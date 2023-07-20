All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ground Forces commander explains strategic importance of Bakhmut: All conditions created to retake city

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 20 July 2023, 11:07
Ground Forces commander explains strategic importance of Bakhmut: All conditions created to retake city
Oleksandr Syrskyi, Photo: Getty Images

All conditions have been created to retake Bakhmut, but it must be done with significantly fewer losses than the Russians suffered to capture the city.

Source: Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in an interview with the BBC Ukrainian Service 

Quote from Syrskyi: "Currently, all conditions have been created to bring this city (Bakhmut - ed.) back to us, but with ten times smaller losses."

Details: Syrskyi says Bakhmut is of strategic importance, primarily because it is the centre of concentration of the main directions and roads. The roads from Debaltseve, Siversk, Horlivka, Kostiantynivka and Sloviansk pass through the city. "Using a well-developed road network, Russian troops can attack in at least three such operational directions," Syrskyi stressed.

Advertisement:

Additionally, various dominant heights are concentrated around Bakhmut, which allows troops to control most of the terrain around on the approaches to the city, which increases its role as a springboard for further offensive actions.

"Just three kilometres behind Bakhmut, the next town of Chasiv Yar begins. And here, we must stop Russians in Bakhmut, as they are staying there in the lowlands," Syrskyi explained.

He also said it was a mistake when the Wagner PMC completely "took" Bakhmut because, after suffering huge losses, the hostile group lost its combat capability.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Background: Before that, Syrskyi reported that American cluster munitions had already arrived in Ukraine and would soon be ready for use; media reports say they are planned to be used in Bakhmut.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photo, videoRussians strike apartment building and building of Security Service in Dnipro

documentUkrainian fencer gets automatically qualified for Olympics

Almost 80% of Ukrainians consider all Russians responsible for war

updated from 11:56, video, photoGrenade explodes in Odesa's Trade Union House, killing one person

Russia significantly reduces aviation activity on Friday – Ukraine's Air Force

photo"We do not believe that Russia will hesitate to return": Zelenskyy delivers address on Statehood Day

All News
RECENT NEWS
01:10
Russians suddenly block traffic on Crimean Bridge
23:54
photoNorwegian city mayor cycles to Ukraine and raises US$14,500 for Armed Forces
23:41
Four stamps in support of Ukraine presented in Italy
23:37
updatedNine people injured in Russian attack on multi-storey building in Dnipro
23:14
Finland to develop a national plan for Ukraine's recovery
23:08
Attack on Dnipro: city authorities report no casualties, fire extinguished
22:40
Greece to help restore Odesa landmarks damaged by Russian attacks
22:31
FIE overrules disqualification of Ukrainian fencer: Kharlan can compete at World Championships
21:39
photo, videoRussians strike apartment building and building of Security Service in Dnipro
21:15
updatedAir-raid warning was announced throughout Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: