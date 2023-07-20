Ground Forces commander explains strategic importance of Bakhmut: All conditions created to retake city

All conditions have been created to retake Bakhmut, but it must be done with significantly fewer losses than the Russians suffered to capture the city.

Source: Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in an interview with the BBC Ukrainian Service

Quote from Syrskyi: "Currently, all conditions have been created to bring this city (Bakhmut - ed.) back to us, but with ten times smaller losses."

Details: Syrskyi says Bakhmut is of strategic importance, primarily because it is the centre of concentration of the main directions and roads. The roads from Debaltseve, Siversk, Horlivka, Kostiantynivka and Sloviansk pass through the city. "Using a well-developed road network, Russian troops can attack in at least three such operational directions," Syrskyi stressed.

Additionally, various dominant heights are concentrated around Bakhmut, which allows troops to control most of the terrain around on the approaches to the city, which increases its role as a springboard for further offensive actions.

"Just three kilometres behind Bakhmut, the next town of Chasiv Yar begins. And here, we must stop Russians in Bakhmut, as they are staying there in the lowlands," Syrskyi explained.

He also said it was a mistake when the Wagner PMC completely "took" Bakhmut because, after suffering huge losses, the hostile group lost its combat capability.

Background: Before that, Syrskyi reported that American cluster munitions had already arrived in Ukraine and would soon be ready for use; media reports say they are planned to be used in Bakhmut.

