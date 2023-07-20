All Sections
Russian tourists started brawl in Montenegro, were beaten with chairs by locals

European Pravda, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 20 July 2023, 17:30
Russian tourists started brawl in Montenegro, were beaten with chairs by locals
Viti Do. Stock photo from Wikipedia

In Viti Do, the resort village near Budva, Montenegro, bar workers have beaten a Russian visitor.

Source: European Pravda, referring to Vijesti

Details: Preliminary reports indicate that a citizen of the Russian Federation insulted local residents and waiters, after which there was a fight.

It is noted that the incident began with the fact that four Russians in a state of intoxication drove to the embankment, where they almost ran over a motorcyclist.

According to eyewitnesses, having blocked the embankment with their car, they first demolished the travel agency and then attacked the waiter of a neighbouring restaurant, injuring his head.

Subsequently, citizens of the Russian Federation used physical force against the owner of the institution, after which other employees tried to prevent them from destroying the restaurant.

The video, which went viral on social networks, was shot when employees began to kick out the Russians and beat them with chairs.

Advertisement: