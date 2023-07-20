All Sections
US introduces sanctions against top Russian officials and 2 Prigozhin acolytes

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 20 July 2023, 18:47
The US Department of State has announced new sanctions against a number of high-ranking Russian officials in an effort to hold to account Russian citizens supporting Russia’s illegal war against Ukraine.

Source: statement released by the US Department of State

Details: The new sanctions target Russian citizens acting in the interests of the Russian Federation on the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine with the goal of consolidating the Russian occupation regime there.

This includes Aleksey Kudrin, a Russian technology firm (Yandex) corporate development advisor "with close ties to Vladimir Putin", and Pavel Marinychev, the CEO of PJSC Alrosa, a diamond mining company that is majority-owned by the Government of the Russian Federation.

The sanctions list also includes Ilya Torosov and Aleksey Khersontsev, Deputy Ministers of Economic Development of the Russian Federation; Vasiliy Osmakov, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade; Pavel Snikkars and Pavel Sorokin, Deputy Ministers of Energy; Leonid Gornin, Deputy Finance Minister; Sergey Korolev, First Deputy Director of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB); and Vasiliy Anokhin, the Governor of Russia’s Smolensk Oblast.

The US Department of State also introduced sanctions against Valeriy Chekalov and Yong Hyok Rim, both linked to Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin and involved in the shipment of munitions to the Russian Federation.

Advertisement: