Ukrainians donate record amount of money for needs of Armed Forces in June

Friday, 21 July 2023, 11:44

Although Ukrainians have been donating less money to defence since the beginning of 2023, June has set a record, collecting nearly half of the amount equivalent to all donations made since the beginning of the year.

Source: Opendatabot, an open data platform that has analysed the flows to the three largest charitable foundations in Ukraine: United24, Come Back Alive and Serhiy Prytula Charity Foundation.

Details: Ukraine's three largest charitable foundations received a total of UAH 8.35 billion [roughly US$227,250,000] in the first six months of 2023. For comparison, this is 22% less than in the second half of 2022.

The vast majority of funds transferred by Ukrainians to United24 accounts were earmarked for the needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (defence), amounting to UAH 4.93 billion [roughly US$134,000,000], or 89% of all donations received by the platform. The remaining 11% was raised for medical aid and the recovery of Ukraine – UAH 0.45 billion [roughly US$12,000,000] and UAH 0.16 billion [roughly US$4,350,000], respectively.

Meanwhile, United24 received UAH 2.4 billion [roughly US$65,300,000] for defence in June, an absolute record. In addition, this is equivalent to almost 50% of all donations for defence in the first half of this year.

This platform raised the previous maximum of UAH 2.24 billion [roughly US$60,900,000] in July 2022.

However, the results of donations for the Ukrainian Armed Forces in June were 4.8 times higher than in January-May this year, when United24 collected an average of UAH 0.5 billion [roughly US$13,600,00] per month for this purpose.

The situation is similar to two other charitable foundations. In June, Come Back Alive raised UAH 0.34 billion [roughly US$9,250,000], a 17% increase compared to the "average monthly" UAH 0.29 billion [roughly US$7,890,000] in January-May this year. As for the Prytula fund, the growth was as much as 37%, with Ukrainians donating UAH 0.22 billion [roughly US$5,980,000] in June, while over the previous five months, on average, UAH 0.16 billion [roughly US$4,300,000] was directed to the accounts.

