All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy wants to create Silicon Valley in Crimea

Friday, 21 July 2023, 15:51

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has an idea to create the Ukrainian Silicon Valley on the Crimean peninsula.

Source: Mykhailo Fedorov, Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, in an interview for Vector

Quote: "The president has an idea to implement a project similar to Silicon Valley in Crimea – with a hi-tech university, enterprises that are active all year long, etc." he explained.

Details: Fedorov noted that he would like the whole Ukraine to become Silicon Valley.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Similar clusters will appear if we put in place appropriate policies. When we win, we will also resolve security issues and be able to develop the infrastructure," Fedorov revealed.

For reference: Silicon Valley is the world’s leading centre of hi-tech companies, located in the southwest of California. Stanford University, which accepts nearly 7,000 students and 8,000 postgraduate students, has become a kind of intellectual centre in the Valley.

The headquarters of such leading companies as Adobe, AMD, Apple, Cisco, Facebook, Google, Hewlett-Packard, Intel, Nvidia, Oracle, Yahoo! and Xerox are located in Silicon Valley.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

photo, videoRussians strike apartment building and building of Security Service in Dnipro

documentUkrainian fencer gets automatically qualified for Olympics

Almost 80% of Ukrainians consider all Russians responsible for war

updated from 11:56, video, photoGrenade explodes in Odesa's Trade Union House, killing one person

Russia significantly reduces aviation activity on Friday – Ukraine's Air Force

photo"We do not believe that Russia will hesitate to return": Zelenskyy delivers address on Statehood Day

All News
RECENT NEWS
01:10
Russians suddenly block traffic on Crimean Bridge
23:54
photoNorwegian city mayor cycles to Ukraine and raises US$14,500 for Armed Forces
23:41
Four stamps in support of Ukraine presented in Italy
23:37
updatedNine people injured in Russian attack on multi-storey building in Dnipro
23:14
Finland to develop a national plan for Ukraine's recovery
23:08
Attack on Dnipro: city authorities report no casualties, fire extinguished
22:40
Greece to help restore Odesa landmarks damaged by Russian attacks
22:31
FIE overrules disqualification of Ukrainian fencer: Kharlan can compete at World Championships
21:39
photo, videoRussians strike apartment building and building of Security Service in Dnipro
21:15
updatedAir-raid warning was announced throughout Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: