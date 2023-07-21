Zelenskyy wants to create Silicon Valley in Crimea

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has an idea to create the Ukrainian Silicon Valley on the Crimean peninsula.

Source: Mykhailo Fedorov, Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, in an interview for Vector

Quote: "The president has an idea to implement a project similar to Silicon Valley in Crimea – with a hi-tech university, enterprises that are active all year long, etc." he explained.

Details: Fedorov noted that he would like the whole Ukraine to become Silicon Valley.

Quote: "Similar clusters will appear if we put in place appropriate policies. When we win, we will also resolve security issues and be able to develop the infrastructure," Fedorov revealed.

For reference: Silicon Valley is the world’s leading centre of hi-tech companies, located in the southwest of California. Stanford University, which accepts nearly 7,000 students and 8,000 postgraduate students, has become a kind of intellectual centre in the Valley.

The headquarters of such leading companies as Adobe, AMD, Apple, Cisco, Facebook, Google, Hewlett-Packard, Intel, Nvidia, Oracle, Yahoo! and Xerox are located in Silicon Valley.

