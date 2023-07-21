All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy wants to create Silicon Valley in Crimea

Friday, 21 July 2023, 15:51

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has an idea to create the Ukrainian Silicon Valley on the Crimean peninsula.

Source: Mykhailo Fedorov, Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, in an interview for Vector

Quote: "The president has an idea to implement a project similar to Silicon Valley in Crimea – with a hi-tech university, enterprises that are active all year long, etc." he explained.

Advertisement:

Details: Fedorov noted that he would like the whole Ukraine to become Silicon Valley.

Quote: "Similar clusters will appear if we put in place appropriate policies. When we win, we will also resolve security issues and be able to develop the infrastructure," Fedorov revealed.

For reference: Silicon Valley is the world’s leading centre of hi-tech companies, located in the southwest of California. Stanford University, which accepts nearly 7,000 students and 8,000 postgraduate students, has become a kind of intellectual centre in the Valley.

The headquarters of such leading companies as Adobe, AMD, Apple, Cisco, Facebook, Google, Hewlett-Packard, Intel, Nvidia, Oracle, Yahoo! and Xerox are located in Silicon Valley.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: