All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


He rides a motorbike with two prostheses: the story of a soldier who lost a leg and an arm in the war

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 21 July 2023, 19:57

Roman Vasyliuk, a 26-year-old soldier who lost a leg and an arm after being wounded at the front, is undergoing rehabilitation in Lviv.

He is now learning to live with prostheses and says that he is doing well, the First Medical Union of Lviv reports.

Roman is from Zhytomyr Oblast. In the first few days of the full-scale invasion, he decided to join the army to protect not only his country, but also his own family – his son had just been born.

In the army, Roman became a driver and grenade launcher. 

Advertisement:
 
Roman Vasyliuk. All photos: First Medical Union of Lviv

The medical union reports that Roman drove around the hottest points of the front: Troitske, Popasna, Lysychansk, Bakhmut.

In the autumn, Roman was injured. 

"The defender lost his leg and arm last autumn when he was hit by an enemy shell. Everyone in the vicinity was injured, but Roman was the hardest-hit," the hospital said.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Roman himself remembers the moment he was injured in vivid detail.

"I remember that there was nothing to save. My leg was gone, it was lying on the side with the boot still on it. My arm was just hanging by the skin," the soldier recalls.

 
Roman was fitted with one of the best and most expensive prostheses – a bionic one

First, Roman was evacuated to Druzhkivka, Donetsk Oblast, where doctors amputated his left arm and leg. That was followed by intensive care in Dnipro and long-term treatment in Kyiv. 

The soldier then came to Lviv to have the prosthetics fitted. 

"Specialists fitted him with one of the best bionic prostheses in the world from a leading German company. On his second day with the bionic prosthesis, Roman was able to tie his shoelaces on his own," the medical union said.

Now Roman is trying to return to his normal life - including riding a motorbike again.

 
Roman assures us that there are "no obstacles" caused by his metal arm and leg

"Not so fast and not so functional, but I don't see any, shall we say, obstacles. I can play with my child, help my wife. I can do household chores in the kitchen, at home or near the house, I can drive a car or a motorbike," says Roman.

The soldier's 18-month-old son Ihor is already used to his dad's bionic hand. At first he was afraid of it because of the unusual sound it makes, but now he loves it when his father gives him a high five.

Read also: "I look down and see no legs": soldier who lost both legs undergoing rehabilitation in Lviv 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photo, videoRussians strike apartment building and building of Security Service in Dnipro

documentUkrainian fencer gets automatically qualified for Olympics

Almost 80% of Ukrainians consider all Russians responsible for war

updated from 11:56, video, photoGrenade explodes in Odesa's Trade Union House, killing one person

Russia significantly reduces aviation activity on Friday – Ukraine's Air Force

photo"We do not believe that Russia will hesitate to return": Zelenskyy delivers address on Statehood Day

All News
RECENT NEWS
01:10
Russians suddenly block traffic on Crimean Bridge
23:54
photoNorwegian city mayor cycles to Ukraine and raises US$14,500 for Armed Forces
23:41
Four stamps in support of Ukraine presented in Italy
23:37
updatedNine people injured in Russian attack on multi-storey building in Dnipro
23:14
Finland to develop a national plan for Ukraine's recovery
23:08
Attack on Dnipro: city authorities report no casualties, fire extinguished
22:40
Greece to help restore Odesa landmarks damaged by Russian attacks
22:31
FIE overrules disqualification of Ukrainian fencer: Kharlan can compete at World Championships
21:39
photo, videoRussians strike apartment building and building of Security Service in Dnipro
21:15
updatedAir-raid warning was announced throughout Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: