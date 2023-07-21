All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


European Commission commends "amazing pace" of Ukrainian reforms

European PravdaFriday, 21 July 2023, 21:30

On Friday, 21 July, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has noted the significant pace of Ukraine's reforms at a time when it is defending itself from a full-scale Russian invasion.

Source: Ursula von der Leyen during a speech in New York, quoted by Reuters, reports European Pravda.

Details: The President of the European Commission said that Ukraine is working on a number of reforms, "ranging from the independence of the judiciary to anti corruption, from minority rights to media freedom".

Quote: "I must say it is amazing to see how fast and determined Ukraine is implementing these reforms despite the war. They are defending their country and reforming," she said.

Advertisement:

Last week, von der Leyen expressed her conviction that Ukraine will quickly succeed in the process of joining the EU if the current pace of reforms is maintained.

The European Commission presented an oral assessment of Ukraine's progress towards the EU. The Commission believes that Ukraine has fully fulfilled two of the seven conditions necessary to start membership negotiations, while progress has been made.

The government predicts that Ukraine will fulfil the remaining EU candidate recommendations by October.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photo, videoRussians strike apartment building and building of Security Service in Dnipro

documentUkrainian fencer gets automatically qualified for Olympics

Almost 80% of Ukrainians consider all Russians responsible for war

updated from 11:56, video, photoGrenade explodes in Odesa's Trade Union House, killing one person

Russia significantly reduces aviation activity on Friday – Ukraine's Air Force

photo"We do not believe that Russia will hesitate to return": Zelenskyy delivers address on Statehood Day

All News
RECENT NEWS
01:10
Russians suddenly block traffic on Crimean Bridge
23:54
photoNorwegian city mayor cycles to Ukraine and raises US$14,500 for Armed Forces
23:41
Four stamps in support of Ukraine presented in Italy
23:37
updatedNine people injured in Russian attack on multi-storey building in Dnipro
23:14
Finland to develop a national plan for Ukraine's recovery
23:08
Attack on Dnipro: city authorities report no casualties, fire extinguished
22:40
Greece to help restore Odesa landmarks damaged by Russian attacks
22:31
FIE overrules disqualification of Ukrainian fencer: Kharlan can compete at World Championships
21:39
photo, videoRussians strike apartment building and building of Security Service in Dnipro
21:15
updatedAir-raid warning was announced throughout Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: