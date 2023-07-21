European Commission commends "amazing pace" of Ukrainian reforms

On Friday, 21 July, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has noted the significant pace of Ukraine's reforms at a time when it is defending itself from a full-scale Russian invasion.

Source: Ursula von der Leyen during a speech in New York, quoted by Reuters, reports European Pravda.

Details: The President of the European Commission said that Ukraine is working on a number of reforms, "ranging from the independence of the judiciary to anti corruption, from minority rights to media freedom".

Quote: "I must say it is amazing to see how fast and determined Ukraine is implementing these reforms despite the war. They are defending their country and reforming," she said.

Last week, von der Leyen expressed her conviction that Ukraine will quickly succeed in the process of joining the EU if the current pace of reforms is maintained.

The European Commission presented an oral assessment of Ukraine's progress towards the EU. The Commission believes that Ukraine has fully fulfilled two of the seven conditions necessary to start membership negotiations, while progress has been made.

The government predicts that Ukraine will fulfil the remaining EU candidate recommendations by October.

