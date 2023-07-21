All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine plans to bring a number of new agricultural goods to Chinese market by end of this year

"Economichna Pravda"Friday, 21 July 2023, 21:40

The Subcommittee on Ukrainian-Chinese Trade and Economic Cooperation discussed the prospects for bringing new commodity items to the Chinese market by the end of the year.

Source: This was reported by the press service of the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Production

Quote: "The parties discussed the conditions and necessary steps for mutual trade, especially the opening of new product positions for the export of Ukrainian goods, in particular honey, flour, fish products, poultry meat, peas, fresh blueberries, feed for production animals (premixed), etc.," the statement said.

Advertisement:

As of today, over 900 Ukrainian businesses have the right to export their own products to China, in particular corn (227 businesses), milk and dairy products (35), soybeans (55), barley (51) grist and pulp (48), beef (6) and frozen billberries and blueberries (10), the state service added.

As a result of the meeting, both sides agreed to prepare for the signing of protocols for the export of Ukrainian goods by the end of the year, as well as to begin the exchange of experience by veterinary specialists of Ukraine and China.

Ekonomichna Pravda

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: