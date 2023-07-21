Ukraine plans to bring a number of new agricultural goods to Chinese market by end of this year

The Subcommittee on Ukrainian-Chinese Trade and Economic Cooperation discussed the prospects for bringing new commodity items to the Chinese market by the end of the year.

Source: This was reported by the press service of the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Production

Quote: "The parties discussed the conditions and necessary steps for mutual trade, especially the opening of new product positions for the export of Ukrainian goods, in particular honey, flour, fish products, poultry meat, peas, fresh blueberries, feed for production animals (premixed), etc.," the statement said.

As of today, over 900 Ukrainian businesses have the right to export their own products to China, in particular corn (227 businesses), milk and dairy products (35), soybeans (55), barley (51) grist and pulp (48), beef (6) and frozen billberries and blueberries (10), the state service added.

As a result of the meeting, both sides agreed to prepare for the signing of protocols for the export of Ukrainian goods by the end of the year, as well as to begin the exchange of experience by veterinary specialists of Ukraine and China.

