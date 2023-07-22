All Sections
Number of children killed by war in Ukraine has increased – Prosecutor General's Office

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 22 July 2023, 13:33

As of 22 July 2023, 496 children had died in Ukraine as a result of Russia's armed aggression, as the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine reports.

A total of 1,564 children were injured. According to juvenile prosecutors, 1,068 children were injured with varying degrees of severity.

Most children were affected in:

Donetsk Oblast: 474,

Kharkiv Oblast: 297,

Kyiv Oblast: 129.

In addition, there are 116 victims in Kherson Oblast, 97 in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, 89 in Mykolaiv Oblast, 83 in Dnipro Oblast, 71 in Chernihiv Oblast and 67 in Luhansk Oblast. 

 

Photo: macniak/Depositphotos.com

"These figures are not final. Work is underway to establish them in the areas of hostilities, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories," the Prosecutor General’s Office writes.

Meanwhile, according to the National Information Bureau, published on the Children of War platform, 385 deported or illegally taken children were brought back to Ukraine.

It is also reported that 19,592 children were deported or internally displaced.  

Earlier,  the tragic death of a baby in Vilnyansk was reported.

