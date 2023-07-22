All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


When Ukraine's Armed Forces deploy, there will be changes at front line – Blinken

Roman Petrenko, European PravdaSaturday, 22 July 2023, 15:44
When Ukraine's Armed Forces deploy, there will be changes at front line – Blinken
ARMED FORCES, PHOTO BY GENERAL STAFF

Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, has warned against premature conclusions about Ukraine’s Armed Forces' counteroffensive actions, and he expects changes on the front.

Source: Voice of America, citing Blinken at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado, as reported by European Pravda

Quote from Blinken: "And as they deploy and as they actually put into this effort all of the forces that have been trained in recent months, the equipment that we and some 50 countries have provided them, I think that will make a profound difference."

Advertisement:

Details: According to Blinken, the United States knew "from the start that this would be hard going".

"You’ve heard a number of people talk about that. The Russians have laid significant and serious defences when it comes to mines initially. The Ukrainians are working their way through that," the US Secretary of State added.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: