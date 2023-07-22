When Ukraine's Armed Forces deploy, there will be changes at front line – Blinken

Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, has warned against premature conclusions about Ukraine’s Armed Forces' counteroffensive actions, and he expects changes on the front.

Source: Voice of America, citing Blinken at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado, as reported by European Pravda

Quote from Blinken: "And as they deploy and as they actually put into this effort all of the forces that have been trained in recent months, the equipment that we and some 50 countries have provided them, I think that will make a profound difference."

Details: According to Blinken, the United States knew "from the start that this would be hard going".

"You’ve heard a number of people talk about that. The Russians have laid significant and serious defences when it comes to mines initially. The Ukrainians are working their way through that," the US Secretary of State added.

