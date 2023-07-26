All Sections
Government allocates US$1 billion for investment in production of UAVs

"Economichna Pravda"Wednesday, 26 July 2023, 13:19

This year, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH40 billion (approx. US$1.06 billion) to produce drones. 

Source: Denys Shmyhal, the Prime Minister, during the forum dedicated to the anniversary of the Army of Drones project.

"The war poses new challenges every day. One of the key ones is military technology. We must be one step ahead of the enemy and protect each of our soldiers. Drones provide such opportunities," writes Denys Shmyhal. 

He recalled that a year ago, more than UAH4 billion (approx. US$106.6 million) was collected through UNITED24; the sum was invested in Ukrainian drone manufacturers.  

"At that time, there were less than a dozen of them. Today, more than 40 companies have contracts with the state, and the production of UAVs has increased tenfold," Shmyhal said.

He said the government had allocated UAH 40 billion (approx. US$1066666666.67) this year for investment in Ukrainian drone manufacturers for its part.  

"We have eliminated customs barriers for the import of spare parts and complete sets. We raised the share of profit of UAV manufacturers to 25% and also made a decision that will contribute to the mass production of ammunition for drones," Shmyhal concluded. 

Note:

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the proposal of the Ministry of Strategic Industry, the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Digital Development to implement experimental project production, purchase and supply of ammunition for UAVs and combat units of unmanned systems.

