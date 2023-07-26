All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Raiffeisen Bank in Russia to stop accepting dollars and euros from customers

"Economichna Pravda"Wednesday, 26 July 2023, 17:20

Raiffeisen Bank Russia will stop accepting and purchasing cash from individual clients starting from 1 August.

Source: press service of Raiffeisen Bank Russia

Quote: "The decision is due to the need to effectively manage the bank's foreign currency position. When the situation changes, we will bring this opportunity back."

Details: Raiffeisen Bank Russia also added that market conditions are constantly changing, and in this situation, the bank's top priorities are reliability and protection of their clients' interests.

Advertisement:

Foreign currency transfers and conversion of roubles into foreign currency will continue to be available in the bank's mobile app and Raiffeisen Online.

Background:

  • Raiffeisen Bank International is postponing plans to withdraw from Russia, while the Austrian government is stepping up its defence of longstanding ties with Moscow.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Advertisement:

video, photoSpecial operation in Novorossiysk: Ukrainian drone damages Russian landing ship

photoJournalists receive evidence that Russia is bombarding Ukraine with missiles that Kyiv handed over to Moscow in 1990s

Zelenskyy on results of military enlistment offices inspections: There are many disgusting abuses

Putin issues record number of secret decrees in 2023

video, infographicPlane crash that killed Internal Ministry leadership: State Bureau of Investigation deciphers black boxes, serves notices of suspicion

Gap between Ukrainians and Russians in their attitude to Stalin – survey

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:45
Russian city of Sochi starts fortifying its ports
10:06
video, photoSpecial operation in Novorossiysk: Ukrainian drone damages Russian landing ship
09:58
UK Defence Intelligence explains why Russia is attacking Ukraine's south with drones, not missiles
09:38
Companies with ties to Russia and Belarus continue to open in Ukraine
09:21
photoIn helicopter with laser pointer: Russian Defence Ministry shows Shoigu supposedly in Ukraine
08:39
Russians kill two civilians in Donetsk Oblast
07:54
Ukrainian defenders kill another 640 Russians and destroy 19 artillery systems and 27 Russian UAVs
07:43
photoAttack on Nikopol: Two injured, more than 20 private buildings damaged
07:30
Russians force Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant workers to obtain Russian passports – General Staff
06:52
Ukrainian defenders strike 12 clusters of Russian manpower – General Staff report
All News
Advertisement: