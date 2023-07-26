Raiffeisen Bank in Russia to stop accepting dollars and euros from customers

Raiffeisen Bank Russia will stop accepting and purchasing cash from individual clients starting from 1 August.

Source: press service of Raiffeisen Bank Russia

Quote: "The decision is due to the need to effectively manage the bank's foreign currency position. When the situation changes, we will bring this opportunity back."

Details: Raiffeisen Bank Russia also added that market conditions are constantly changing, and in this situation, the bank's top priorities are reliability and protection of their clients' interests.

Foreign currency transfers and conversion of roubles into foreign currency will continue to be available in the bank's mobile app and Raiffeisen Online.

Background:

Raiffeisen Bank International is postponing plans to withdraw from Russia, while the Austrian government is stepping up its defence of longstanding ties with Moscow.

