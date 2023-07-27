All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Main strike of Ukraine's counteroffensive to be landed in Zaporizhzhia front – NYT

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 27 July 2023, 02:56
Main strike of Ukraine's counteroffensive to be landed in Zaporizhzhia front – NYT
UKRAINIAN MILITARY. PHOTO: GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

The Ukrainian military command has informed Washington of a new phase of the Defence Forces' counter-offensive.

Source: New York Times with reference to US anonymous officials 

Details: The New York Times noted that Ukrainian officials had told US officials that reinforced Ukrainian groups would attempt to advance south through Russian minefields and other fortifications to the city of Tokmak, and, if successful, to Melitopol.

Their goal is to break the so-called land bridge between the Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories and the Crimean peninsula, or at least advance far enough to put the strategically important peninsula within range of Ukrainian artillery.

Advertisement:

The New York Times pointed out that Russia seized Crimea in 2014 and now uses it as a base for its Black Sea Fleet and to supply its forces in Ukraine’s south.

The new Defence Forces operation, if successful, could take one to three weeks, Ukrainian officials told Washington.

However, little has gone according to plan since the counteroffensive began in early June, and officials at the White House and Pentagon said on Wednesday that they were watching the increased activity with great interest.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

"This is the big test," one US official said. 

The main strike of Ukraine's nearly two-month-long counteroffensive is the country's southeast, where thousands of reinforcements, many trained and equipped by the West and until now held in reserve, are pouring into the fierce battle, two Pentagon officials said on Wednesday.

Overall, the Zaporizhzhia front is one of the three axes of the Ukrainian counter-offensive.

One of Ukraine's military goals is to reach the Sea of Azov, driving a wedge between the Russian-occupied territories in southern and eastern Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

video, photoSpecial operation in Novorossiysk: Ukrainian drone damages Russian landing ship

photoJournalists receive evidence that Russia is bombarding Ukraine with missiles that Kyiv handed over to Moscow in 1990s

Zelenskyy on results of military enlistment offices inspections: There are many disgusting abuses

Putin issues record number of secret decrees in 2023

video, infographicPlane crash that killed Internal Ministry leadership: State Bureau of Investigation deciphers black boxes, serves notices of suspicion

Gap between Ukrainians and Russians in their attitude to Stalin – survey

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:45
Russian city of Sochi starts fortifying its ports
10:06
video, photoSpecial operation in Novorossiysk: Ukrainian drone damages Russian landing ship
09:58
UK Defence Intelligence explains why Russia is attacking Ukraine's south with drones, not missiles
09:38
Companies with ties to Russia and Belarus continue to open in Ukraine
09:21
photoIn helicopter with laser pointer: Russian Defence Ministry shows Shoigu supposedly in Ukraine
08:39
Russians kill two civilians in Donetsk Oblast
07:54
Ukrainian defenders kill another 640 Russians and destroy 19 artillery systems and 27 Russian UAVs
07:43
photoAttack on Nikopol: Two injured, more than 20 private buildings damaged
07:30
Russians force Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant workers to obtain Russian passports – General Staff
06:52
Ukrainian defenders strike 12 clusters of Russian manpower – General Staff report
All News
Advertisement: