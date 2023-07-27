Ukraine's Air Force destroys eight Shahed drones overnight

On the night of 26-27 July, Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with Iranian drones and Kalibr missiles; Ukrainian defenders managed to destroy 8 drones.

Source: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "On the night of 26 July 2023, rusnia (a collective name for the Russians – ed.) attacked from the southeast with UAVs and cruise missiles.

In total, two launches of Kalibr cruise missiles from a submarine in the Black Sea area and eight Iranian Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk region were recorded.

Unfortunately, Kalibr missiles hit the port infrastructure of Odesa; they failed to hit [what they actually targeted], there is destruction and casualties."

Details: As for the Shahed drones, all eight were downed by the assets and personnel of the Air Force in Khmelnytskyi, Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk oblasts.

In addition, over the past 24 hours, the Air Force launched 11 airstrikes on the Russian targets and areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupying forces.

screenshot: Ukrainian Air Force

