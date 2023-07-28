All Sections
Orbán urges Ukraine to negotiate with Putin and repeats nonsense about "West's war to last Ukrainian soldier"

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 28 July 2023, 11:40
Orbán urges Ukraine to negotiate with Putin and repeats nonsense about West's war to last Ukrainian soldier
Viktor Orbán, photo: Getty Images

Viktor Orbán, Hungarian Prime Minister, has once again urged Ukraine and Russia to negotiate and stop the war, and repeated the propaganda claims by Russian President Vladimir Putin about the West, which is going to "fight to the last Ukrainian soldier."

Source: European Pravda, with reference to Magyar Hirlap; Orbán, on the air of the state-owned Kossuth Rádio.

Quote: "It always makes sense to talk about peace during a war. After the war, it will be difficult for hundreds of thousands of people to live a full life, so we must discuss peace. If the voice of peace is not strong enough, society will see war as the solution to the problem. This situation can only be resolved through diplomacy and negotiations," Orbán said.

He claims that with the beginning of a full-scale invasion, Western countries should have "localised the war, as Angela Merkel did." 

"This is what should have been done now. This is what we suggested. The West is not doing this right now. It sends money, weapons. Of course, the Ukrainians are fighting. The West is fighting to the last Ukrainian soldier," Orbán said. 

Background:

  • Putin voiced theses about the "war of the West to the last Ukrainian" at a meeting of the Russian Security Council on 22 June. Dmitry Peskov, Putin's press secretary, repeated the remark.
  • Representatives of the Hungarian authorities do not hesitate to repeat the lies of the Russian propaganda. On the eve, Gergely Gulyás, the head of the administration of Hungary's Prime Minister, said that the counteroffensive did not bring "any significant results" for Ukraine, and Budapest's position on negotiations was "justified".

