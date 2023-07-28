All Sections
Zelenskyy: Ukrainian diplomats prepare substantial decisions for Ukraine and its soldiers

Yevhen KizilovFriday, 28 July 2023, 20:15
Zelenskyy: Ukrainian diplomats prepare substantial decisions for Ukraine and its soldiers
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo by Getty Images

Ukrainian diplomats are preparing "quite weighty decisions" in regards to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy in his evening video address on Friday 28 July

Quote: "Our international experts are preparing quite weighty decisions for Ukraine, for our warriors. We are doing our best now, we are doing it not publicly – so that the results of our warriors, which everyone will see, can also become the best."

Details: The President did not disclose the details of said decisions. 

