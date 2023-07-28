Zelenskyy: Ukrainian diplomats prepare substantial decisions for Ukraine and its soldiers

Ukrainian diplomats are preparing "quite weighty decisions" in regards to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy in his evening video address on Friday 28 July

Quote: "Our international experts are preparing quite weighty decisions for Ukraine, for our warriors. We are doing our best now, we are doing it not publicly – so that the results of our warriors, which everyone will see, can also become the best."

Details: The President did not disclose the details of said decisions.

