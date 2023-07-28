Energoatom: Occupiers kidnap and torture Zaporizhzhya NPP worker

Russian occupiers kidnapped and took prisoner Serhii Potynh, a labour protection engineer of the Central Technical and Administrative Department of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP). The man is being tortured.

Source: Energoatom

Quote: "More than a month ago, on 23 June 2023, the invaders kidnapped Serhii Potynh, a labour protection engineer of the Central Technical and Administrative Department of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP, who stayed in the city of Enerhodar and worked at the plant.

He was seen at the police station where Russians are holding city residents and ZNPP employees."

Details: Energoatom reports that the man is being held in captivity by the occupiers, where he is regularly subjected to torture and physical violence.

After torture, the invaders send the engineer to hospital every time to prevent him from dying: "At the same time, they have not yet brought any charges against the man, but continue to abuse and repress him."

Relatives of the NPP employee live in the temporarily occupied city and confirm that he is still alive.

Energoatom appeals to IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi and the entire international community to make every effort and take all possible measures to release all ZNPP employees held in captivity by Russian terrorists.

