Air-raid warning was announced throughout Ukraine

Yevhen KizilovFriday, 28 July 2023, 21:15
Air-raid warning was announced throughout Ukraine

An air-raid warning has been announced throughout Ukraine.

Source: Online map of air-raid warnings, Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Details: Air Force reported that the country is now in missile danger, as a take-off of a MiG-31 fighter was recorded from the Savasleika airfield in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast.

This aircraft is capable of carrying Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles.

The alarm spread to all oblasts of Ukraine around 20:50.

Updated: At 21:10, the sirens began to gradually cease.

Previously: At noon on Friday, an air-raid warning was announced in a number of Ukrainian oblasts due to the takeoff of a Tu-22m3 strategic strike bomber in Russia, which lasted 10 minutes.

