Air-raid warning was announced throughout Ukraine
An air-raid warning has been announced throughout Ukraine.
Source: Online map of air-raid warnings, Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram
Details: Air Force reported that the country is now in missile danger, as a take-off of a MiG-31 fighter was recorded from the Savasleika airfield in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast.
This aircraft is capable of carrying Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles.
The alarm spread to all oblasts of Ukraine around 20:50.
Updated: At 21:10, the sirens began to gradually cease.
Previously: At noon on Friday, an air-raid warning was announced in a number of Ukrainian oblasts due to the takeoff of a Tu-22m3 strategic strike bomber in Russia, which lasted 10 minutes.
