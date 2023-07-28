All Sections
Finland to develop a national plan for Ukraine's recovery

European PravdaFriday, 28 July 2023, 23:14

Ville Tavio, Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade, has instructed the government to develop a plan for Finland's participation in Ukraine's recovery.

Source: European Pravda, referring to a website of the Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs 

Details: The statement says this assignment is related to the implementation of the government's program, according to which the government will prepare a national plan for Finland's participation in Ukraine’s recovery in cooperation with business and industry.

Quote from Tavio: "We continue to provide Ukraine with our strong support against Russian aggression. At the same time, we are preparing to reconstruct an independent and democratic Ukraine. This work requires close and systematic cooperation between different parties."

More details: It is noted that the department responsible for Russia, Eastern Europe and Central Asia of the Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs will be primarily responsible for developing this plan and coordinating with the government and business community.

It is specified that in the first phase of the plan's development, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will work closely with the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment and the Ministry of Finance to provide Finnish businesses with more comprehensive advisory services and identify financial solutions to facilitate their participation in Ukraine's recovery.

At the same time, the second stage involves the preparation of a long-term plan, including a review of the use of the allocated funds.

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian aggression in February 2022, Finland has provided assistance to Ukraine totalling €1.7 billion. The support was provided in the areas of development, humanitarian aid, financial and military assistance.

Background: Earlier it was reported that Finland is preparing new assistance for Ukraine with equipment for water supply and wastewater treatment.

Earlier this month, the Finnish Ministry of Defence announced a new, 17th military aid package for Ukraine.

