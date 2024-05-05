Russian losses: Ukraine's General Staff adjusts some figures
Ukraine's General Staff has adjusted the data on Russian losses in terms of armoured combat vehicles, artillery systems, multiple-launch rocket systems, cruise missiles, vehicles and special equipment.
Source: General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces on Facebook
Quote: "Due to the constant inflow of updated intelligence data, it has become necessary to adjust the figures for some items of total enemy losses – armoured combat vehicles, artillery systems, multiple-launch rocket systems, cruise missiles, vehicles and special equipment.
The total figure has been adjusted, and the losses for the past 24 hours are presented as usual."
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 5 May 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- 474,260 (+860) military personnel;
- 7,375 (+9) tanks;
- 14,179 (+18) armoured combat vehicles (14,156 on Saturday, 4 May);
- 12,212 (+21) artillery systems (previously 12,148);
- 1,057 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems (previously 1,055);
- 790 (+2) air defence systems;
- 349 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 325 (+0) helicopters;
- 9,636 (+25) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,147 (+1) cruise missiles (previously 2,127);
- 26 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 16,418 (+37) vehicles and tankers (previously 16,337);
- 2,002 (+4) special vehicles and other equipment (previously 2,001).
Support UP or become our patron!