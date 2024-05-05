All Sections
Russian losses: Ukraine's General Staff adjusts some figures

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 5 May 2024, 08:26
Russian losses: Ukraine's General Staff adjusts some figures
A Ukrainian defender. Photo: Ukraine’s General Staff

Ukraine's General Staff has adjusted the data on Russian losses in terms of armoured combat vehicles, artillery systems, multiple-launch rocket systems, cruise missiles, vehicles and special equipment.

Source: General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces on Facebook

Quote: "Due to the constant inflow of updated intelligence data, it has become necessary to adjust the figures for some items of total enemy losses – armoured combat vehicles, artillery systems, multiple-launch rocket systems, cruise missiles, vehicles and special equipment.

Advertisement:

The total figure has been adjusted, and the losses for the past 24 hours are presented as usual."

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 5 May 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • 474,260 (+860) military personnel;
  • 7,375 (+9) tanks;
  • 14,179 (+18) armoured combat vehicles (14,156 on Saturday, 4 May);
  • 12,212 (+21) artillery systems (previously 12,148);
  • 1,057 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems (previously 1,055);
  • 790 (+2) air defence systems;
  • 349 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 325 (+0) helicopters;
  • 9,636 (+25) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 2,147 (+1) cruise missiles (previously 2,127);
  • 26 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 16,418 (+37) vehicles and tankers (previously 16,337);
  • 2,002 (+4) special vehicles and other equipment (previously 2,001).

Advertisement:

