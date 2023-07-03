All Sections
Russian forces attack Sumy, damaging residential house in city centre

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 3 July 2023, 13:25
Russian troops have attacked the city of Sumy on 3 July. An air-raid warning has been issued in the city, and residents have been urged to stay in shelters.

Source: Suspilne, Ukrainian public broadcaster; mayor of Sumy

Details: A residential building in the centre of Sumy has been reportedly damaged during a drone attack.

Oleksandr Lysenko, the mayor of Sumy, reported that explosions had been heard in the city and that air defence forces had been deployed.

An air-raid warning was issued in Sumy Oblast.

The Sumy Oblast Military Administration is urging people to stay in shelters until the all-clear is sounded.

Municipal Public Utility Company Elektroavtotrans reported that traffic has been blocked on Petropavlivska Street.

Update: There were initial reports of a Russian drone attack, but Suspilne.Sumy amended this information.

