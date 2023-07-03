All Sections
Top NATO official praises Ukraine's counteroffensive

European PravdaMonday, 3 July 2023, 14:49

Ukraine’s counteroffensive against Russia is complicated by an abundance of landmines and other obstacles in the occupied territories, and Ukrainian troops are right to proceed with caution.

Source: European Pravda and Reuters, citing Rob Bauer, Chair of the NATO Military Committee

"Counteroffensive is hard…People should never think that this is an easy walkover. It will never be," Bauer told journalists at the NATO headquarters in Brussels.

Ukrainian troops face fortifications up to 30 km deep as they try to breach Russia’s defence lines, Bauer stated, providing historical comparisons.

"We saw in Normandy in the Second World War that it took seven, eight, nine weeks for the allies to actually break through the defensive lines of the Germans. And so, it is not a surprise that it is not going fast," he added.

Bauer’s comment is similar to remarks made by General Mark Milley, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, who stated on 30 June that the counteroffensive will be very hard, very long, and "very, very bloody".

Bauer said that the Ukrainian forces were doing the right thing in proceeding cautiously as they try to advance in order to prevent big losses.

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

"It is extremely difficult, this type of operation, and I think the way they do it is commendable," Bauer stated.

He stressed that the Ukrainian forces should not be pressured or criticised for not advancing more quickly. "This is a very, very difficult time for them," Bauer added.

Earlier, the White House stated that the United States would stay in constant touch with Ukraine and will continue to provide support through training, equipment and advice so that its counteroffensive against Russia is successful.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

