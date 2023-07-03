All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Top NATO official praises Ukraine's counteroffensive

European PravdaMonday, 3 July 2023, 14:49

Ukraine’s counteroffensive against Russia is complicated by an abundance of landmines and other obstacles in the occupied territories, and Ukrainian troops are right to proceed with caution.

Source: European Pravda and Reuters, citing Rob Bauer, Chair of the NATO Military Committee

"Counteroffensive is hard…People should never think that this is an easy walkover. It will never be," Bauer told journalists at the NATO headquarters in Brussels.

Advertisement:

Ukrainian troops face fortifications up to 30 km deep as they try to breach Russia’s defence lines, Bauer stated, providing historical comparisons.

"We saw in Normandy in the Second World War that it took seven, eight, nine weeks for the allies to actually break through the defensive lines of the Germans. And so, it is not a surprise that it is not going fast," he added.

Bauer’s comment is similar to remarks made by General Mark Milley, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, who stated on 30 June that the counteroffensive will be very hard, very long, and "very, very bloody".

Bauer said that the Ukrainian forces were doing the right thing in proceeding cautiously as they try to advance in order to prevent big losses.

"It is extremely difficult, this type of operation, and I think the way they do it is commendable," Bauer stated.

He stressed that the Ukrainian forces should not be pressured or criticised for not advancing more quickly. "This is a very, very difficult time for them," Bauer added.

Earlier, the White House stated that the United States would stay in constant touch with Ukraine and will continue to provide support through training, equipment and advice so that its counteroffensive against Russia is successful.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: