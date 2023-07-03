All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian Army Commander-in-Chief arrives at Rivne Nuclear Power Plant for second time in three days

"Economichna Pravda"Monday, 3 July 2023, 16:03

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, and Chief of the General Staff, Serhii Shaptala, have arrived at the Rivne Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) for the second time in three days. 

Source: press service of Energoatom, the national regulator of nuclear power plants in Ukraine 

Quote: "The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, and the Chief of the General Staff, Lieutenant General Serhii Shaptala, together with the President of NNEGC Energoatom, Petro Kotin, and the director of the Rivne NPP, Pavlo Kovtoniuk, have worked out the issue of information exchange between the military and the energy industry in order to analyse, plan and forecast possible scenarios of the development of events at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant," the statement reads. 

Energoatom noted that the military and energy experts discussed how to work together to ensure the timely implementation of response measures to "certain situations". 

Advertisement:

Reminder: 

  • On 1 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a two-day Staff meeting at the Rivne NPP to discuss the strengthening of the Northern Front due to the "situation in Belarus" and protection of the Rivne NPP. 
  • Zaluzhnyi and Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, reported on the operational situation on the Belarusian border and possible actions by the Russians.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian director Sentsov suffers contusion on front line

Medvedev threatens to strike three Ukrainian NPPs and nuclear facilities in Europe

Twitter Blue accounts spread fake information about war in Ukraine

US explains why its cluster munitions pose less of a threat to civilians – CNN

videoZelenskyy holds meeting at Lubart's Castle, discusses northern border

photoUkrainian and Polish presidents arrive unexpectedly in Lutsk

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:05
Russians strike Beryslav in Kherson Oblast, chief medical officer injured
20:32
Germany cannot prevent US from sending cluster munitions to Ukraine – Steinmeier
20:24
Ukrainian director Sentsov suffers contusion on front line
20:04
Medvedev threatens to strike three Ukrainian NPPs and nuclear facilities in Europe
19:56
Volker: It is not Ukraine that is not ready for NATO, but NATO not ready to accept Ukraine
19:26
Powerful explosion near Melitopol, presumably at Russian base – mayor
19:13
Hospital employees who did not take Russian passports received"resident cards" in Starobilsk – General Staff
18:59
Ukraine's forces advance on Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts – General Staff report
18:49
Ukraine can start negotiations with EU without completely fulfilling all criteria of European Commission – official
18:44
Ukraine produced more shells in June than last year – Minister of Strategic Industries
All News
Advertisement: