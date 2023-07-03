All Sections
Ukrainian Army Commander-in-Chief arrives at Rivne Nuclear Power Plant for second time in three days

"Economichna Pravda"Monday, 3 July 2023, 16:03

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, and Chief of the General Staff, Serhii Shaptala, have arrived at the Rivne Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) for the second time in three days. 

Source: press service of Energoatom, the national regulator of nuclear power plants in Ukraine 

Quote: "The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, and the Chief of the General Staff, Lieutenant General Serhii Shaptala, together with the President of NNEGC Energoatom, Petro Kotin, and the director of the Rivne NPP, Pavlo Kovtoniuk, have worked out the issue of information exchange between the military and the energy industry in order to analyse, plan and forecast possible scenarios of the development of events at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant," the statement reads. 

Energoatom noted that the military and energy experts discussed how to work together to ensure the timely implementation of response measures to "certain situations". 

Reminder: 

  • On 1 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a two-day Staff meeting at the Rivne NPP to discuss the strengthening of the Northern Front due to the "situation in Belarus" and protection of the Rivne NPP. 
  • Zaluzhnyi and Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, reported on the operational situation on the Belarusian border and possible actions by the Russians.

