Zelenskyy holds off-site Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff meeting at Rivne NPP

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 1 July 2023, 20:48
Zelenskyy holds off-site Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff meeting at Rivne NPP
SUPREME COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF'S STAFF MEETING, SCREENSHOT OF ZELENSKYY'S VIDEO

On Saturday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held an off-site meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief at the Rivne Nuclear Power Plant (Rivne NPP).

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "Today the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff meeting is off-site. We gathered at the Rivne NPP to assess any possible threats to the plant on the spot."

Details: At the meeting, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of the Main Directorate of Intelligence, reported on the operational situation on the Belarusian border and possible actions of its and Russian forces.

Internal Minister Ihor Klymenko, Commander of Joint Forces Serhii Naiev, and Head of the State Border Service Serhii Deineko reported on the strengthening of the Northern front and the protection of the Rivne NPP.

Vitalii Koval, Head of the Rivne Oblast Military Administration, and Commander of the Volyn joint force grouping Myroniuk reported on the defence lines and the socio-economic situation in the region, and Yurii Shchyhol, Head of the State Special Communications Service, reported on the protection of the Rivne NPP from cyber threats.

Petro Kotin, the president of Energoatom [Ukraine's national nuclear energy company – ed.] and Pavlo Kovtoniuk, the director of the plant, also took part in the meeting.

Quote: "We are keeping the situation under control," Zelensky said.

