All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy holds off-site Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff meeting at Rivne NPP

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 1 July 2023, 20:48
Zelenskyy holds off-site Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff meeting at Rivne NPP
SUPREME COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF'S STAFF MEETING, SCREENSHOT OF ZELENSKYY'S VIDEO

On Saturday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held an off-site meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief at the Rivne Nuclear Power Plant (Rivne NPP).

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Advertisement:

Quote: "Today the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff meeting is off-site. We gathered at the Rivne NPP to assess any possible threats to the plant on the spot."

Details: At the meeting, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of the Main Directorate of Intelligence, reported on the operational situation on the Belarusian border and possible actions of its and Russian forces.

Internal Minister Ihor Klymenko, Commander of Joint Forces Serhii Naiev, and Head of the State Border Service Serhii Deineko reported on the strengthening of the Northern front and the protection of the Rivne NPP.

Vitalii Koval, Head of the Rivne Oblast Military Administration, and Commander of the Volyn joint force grouping Myroniuk reported on the defence lines and the socio-economic situation in the region, and Yurii Shchyhol, Head of the State Special Communications Service, reported on the protection of the Rivne NPP from cyber threats.

Petro Kotin, the president of Energoatom [Ukraine's national nuclear energy company – ed.] and Pavlo Kovtoniuk, the director of the plant, also took part in the meeting.

Quote: "We are keeping the situation under control," Zelensky said.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: