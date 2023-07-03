Ukraine intensively prepares for Vilius summit – Foreign Minister

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, said that Ukraine continues to intensively prepare for the Vilnius NATO summit in order to obtain solutions that satisfy it.

Source: Kuleba on air of the national joint 24/7 newscast on Monday evening.

Commenting on Kyiv's diplomatic contacts before the Alliance summit, the minister mentioned a line from Oleksandr Ponomariov's [Ukraine’s singer - ed.] song: "From morning to night I see your eyes."

Quote: "We are watching the Vilnius summit from morning to night and are constantly negotiating... Now we have entered a very intense phase of negotiations. They are not easy. There are already gains, but they are not the gains that fully satisfy us," he said.

"That's why we will work until the last minute, in order to get the maximum result for Ukraine," the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs assured.

According to Kuleba, if the NATO summit in Vilnius does not meet Ukraine's expectations, "it will be exactly as the classic sang [Ukraine’s singer Viktor Pavlik. - ed.]: if there are no promises, then there will be no forgiveness from our side."

"Life will not stop, but if tomorrow is not what we need, then we will knock it out the day after tomorrow. But we are working for the result. As I said, certain serious results are already emerging, but we always work for the maximum result," the minister added.

The NATO summit will be held in Vilnius on 11-12 July.

Background: As reported, Ukraine has formulated two specific expectations from the upcoming summit of the North Atlantic Alliance in Vilnius – regarding membership and security guarantees – and will insist on their approval.

