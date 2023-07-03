All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine intensively prepares for Vilius summit – Foreign Minister

European PravdaMonday, 3 July 2023, 22:45

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, said that Ukraine continues to intensively prepare for the Vilnius NATO summit in order to obtain solutions that satisfy it.

Source: Kuleba on air of the national joint 24/7 newscast on Monday evening.

Commenting on Kyiv's diplomatic contacts before the Alliance summit, the minister mentioned a line from Oleksandr Ponomariov's [Ukraine’s singer - ed.] song: "From morning to night I see your eyes."

Advertisement:

Quote: "We are watching the Vilnius summit from morning to night and are constantly negotiating... Now we have entered a very intense phase of negotiations. They are not easy. There are already gains, but they are not the gains that fully satisfy us," he said.

"That's why we will work until the last minute, in order to get the maximum result for Ukraine," the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs assured.

According to Kuleba, if the NATO summit in Vilnius does not meet Ukraine's expectations, "it will be exactly as the classic sang [Ukraine’s singer Viktor Pavlik. - ed.]: if there are no promises, then there will be no forgiveness from our side."

"Life will not stop, but if tomorrow is not what we need, then we will knock it out the day after tomorrow. But we are working for the result. As I said, certain serious results are already emerging, but we always work for the maximum result," the minister added.

The NATO summit will be held in Vilnius on 11-12 July.

Background: As reported, Ukraine has formulated two specific expectations from the upcoming summit of the North Atlantic Alliance in Vilnius – regarding membership and security guarantees – and will insist on their approval.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: