US ambassador comments on Russia's missile attack on Lviv

Bridget Brink, United States ambassador to Ukraine, has responded to a Russian missile strike on civilians in Lviv.

She posted her reaction on Twitter, as cited by European Pravda.

"Vicious Russian missile attack on Lviv. Russia’s repeated attacks on civilians are absolutely horrifying," Brink posted.

The ambassador promised that the United States will not stand by and will continue to strengthen Ukraine's ability to defend itself from Russian aggression.

As a result of the Russian missile attack on Lviv, as of 9 a.m. on 6 July, the reports confirmed 4 dead and 34 wounded. The missile hit a residential high-rise building.

According to the Air Force, on the night of 6 July, Lviv was attacked with Russian Kalibr missiles; 7 out of 10 were destroyed.

