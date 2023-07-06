All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US ambassador comments on Russia's missile attack on Lviv

Thursday, 6 July 2023, 11:05

Bridget Brink, United States ambassador to Ukraine, has responded to a Russian missile strike on civilians in Lviv.

She posted her reaction on Twitter, as cited by European Pravda. 

"Vicious Russian missile attack on Lviv. Russia’s repeated attacks on civilians are absolutely horrifying," Brink posted.

The ambassador promised that the United States will not stand by and will continue to strengthen Ukraine's ability to defend itself from Russian aggression. 

As a result of the Russian missile attack on Lviv, as of 9 a.m. on 6 July, the reports confirmed 4 dead and 34 wounded. The missile hit a residential high-rise building. 

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

According to the Air Force, on the night of 6 July, Lviv was attacked with Russian Kalibr missiles; 7 out of 10 were destroyed.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Sounds of explosions heard in Sumy

Ukraine changes its counteroffensive tactics after heavy equipment losses – NYT

Russia's Federal Security Service claims it prevented murder of propagandist Simonyan and Sobchak

updatedWagnerites in Belarus: Ukrainian border guards track movements of Russian mercenaries

South Korean President arrives in Kyiv on an unannounced visit

Large convoy of Wagner PMC fighters arrives in Belarus

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:31
Sounds of explosions heard in Sumy
23:17
Over 50 Russians found guilty of war crimes in Ukraine – Ukraine's Prosecutor General
22:54
UK Defence Secretary explains why he considers Russia grave threat in coming years
22:36
Air-raid warning issued on half of territory of Ukraine: cruise missile carriers take off
22:16
Explosion reported in Zaporizhzhia
21:35
Prigozhin's media group remains open, trolls remain active – FT
21:07
Lithuania provides Zelenskyy with 15-year-old but safe car at NATO summit
20:33
Society quickly mastered specifics of information flow during war – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister
19:51
Suspects in alleged "assassination attempt" on Kremlin propagandist and TV presenter are arrested amid claims they were tortured
19:11
16 high-rise buildings, medical facility and educational institutions damaged in attack on Zaporizhzhia
All News
Advertisement: