4 people dead, 40 wounded, 50 cars destroyed and 30 houses damaged: aftermath of Russian strike on Lviv

At least 4 people have been killed, 34 wounded, about 30 houses damaged and around 50 cars destroyed in a Russian missile attack on Lviv last night. There may still be people under the rubble.

Source: Serhii Kruk, Head of the State Emergency Service; Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of the Lviv Oblast Military Administration, on air during the 24/7 national newscast; State Emergency Service on Facebook; Andrii Sadovyi, Lviv mayor, on Telegram

Quote from Kozytskyi: "At the moment we are clearing the rubble. Everyone is involved. We hope to find survivors. A direct hit on a house where people lived. 4 dead, 34 injured, 13 hospitalised in a moderate condition. We are looking for more people, because we think that there may be people under the rubble, as another family has not been in touch."

Updated: At 14:46 the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that the number of wounded at the site of the Russian strike increased to 40 people.

Advertisement:

Photo by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: According to the Head of the Oblast Military Administration, 30 houses, about 50 cars, 11 dormitories of two educational institutions where internally displaced persons were located, orphanage No. 1 and a school at a sanatorium were damaged, and dozens of windows were broken.

Photo by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Kozyskyi said that the main blow was inflicted on a residential apartment building - this building was actually destroyed and 6 other buildings near it were critically damaged.

Serhii Kruk, Head of the State Emergency Service, said that the second and third floors within two entrances of a four-storey apartment building had been destroyed. So far, 7 people have been rescued and 64 evacuated.

The Head of the Oblast Military Administration says the rubble will be cleared by the end of the day.

The State Emergency Service specified that as of 08:00, emergency search-and-rescue operations are being carried out in the first, third and fourth entrances of the destroyed building.

Photo from Andrii Sadovyi's Telegram

The State Emergency Service has deployed 169 people, 30 appliances and 2 dog teams to deal with the aftermath of the incident.

Andrii Sadovyi, Lviv Mayor, said that the commission had decided to allocate US$2.7 million to rebuild the destroyed homes.

Photo from Andrii Sadovyi's Telegram

All residents who lost their homes were offered temporary accommodation in a hotel or in a modular town in Stryiskyi Park, which is located nearby.

Later, Kozytskyi added on Telegram that a missile fragment fell in a village in Lviv district near the building of the People's House. A crater was created. Preliminarily, there were no casualties.

The missile fragments also caused damage to a private household in a village in Zolochiv district. Preliminary reports indicate no casualties.

Background:

Russians fired missiles at Lviv overnight on 5-6 July, damaging a critical infrastructure facility, and one missile hit a high-rise building.

As of 07:00 on 6 July, 4 people had been killed and 9 wounded as a result of the Russian missile attack on Lviv.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that it shot down 7 out of 10 Kalibr cruise missiles fired by the Russians forces on Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!