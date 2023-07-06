All Sections
Zelenskyy arrives in Bulgaria

European PravdaThursday, 6 July 2023, 12:27

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived for a visit to Bulgaria.

Source: European Pravda

Details: The data from website flightradar24 confirms that Bulgarian government's Airbus A-319 took off from Chisinau at 11:06 with the Ukrainian president on board and arrived in Sofia after 12:04.

Zelenskyy announced his arrival in the Bulgarian capital on social media.

"Sofia. Bulgaria. I will hold substantial talks with Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov, meet with President Rumen Radev, government officials, parliamentarians, politicians and journalists," Zelenskyy posted on Twitter. 

He has added that defence support, Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration, the NATO summit, security guarantees and the implementation of the peace formula will be in the spotlight of the talks.

Background:

Advertisement: