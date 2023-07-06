All Sections
Russian forces attempt to push Ukrainian Armed Forces out from their positions on the Lyman front – General Staff report

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 6 July 2023, 19:37
Russian forces attempt to push Ukrainian Armed Forces out from their positions on the Lyman front – General Staff report
Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian forces are focusing their main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 18:00 on 6 July

Details: Over the course of 6 July, Russian occupation forces conducted 41 airstrikes and deployed multiple-launch rocket systems in further 42 attacks on positions of Ukrainian forces and civilian settlements in Ukraine.

In particular, the Russian army attacked civilian settlements in Kherson and Kharkiv oblasts.

Russia continues to focus its main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts; 20 combat engagements occurred between Russian and Ukrainian forces on these fronts over the course of the day.

Operational situation on the Volyn and Polissia fronts remains largely unchanged. There is no evidence that Russia is forming new offensive units on those fronts.

Units of the Belarusian Armed Forces are carrying out operations in areas near the border with Ukraine, while units of the Russian Armed Forces that completed training on Belarusian training grounds are being transferred to Russia.

Russia continues to maintain its forces on the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts.

Ukrainian forces are continuing to hold the line on the Kupiansk front.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces conducted aircraft-supported offensive operations in an attempt to push Ukrainian forces out from their positions in the vicinity of Bilohorivka and Karmazynivka (Luhansk Oblast), but were unsuccessful.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled Russian assaults in the vicinity of Ivanivske and Bila Hora, despite heavy shelling and airstrikes.

On the Avdiivka front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to hold Russian forces back in the vicinity of Pervomaiske (Donetsk Oblast).

They also repelled all Russian assaults in the vicinity of the city of Marinka on the Marinka front.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the vicinity of Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast).

Russian forces on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts are focusing their efforts on preventing the advance of Ukrainian forces.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to conduct offensive operations on the Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts, are consolidating recently captured positions there, shelling Russian positions, and engaging in counterbattery fire.

Ukrainian aircraft struck six clusters of Russian personnel over the course of today.

Units of Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck one cluster of Russian personnel, weapons and equipment, one ammunition storage point, six field artillery units and three electronic warfare systems.

