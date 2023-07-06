Romania confirmed as training ground for Ukrainians on F-16s

Romania's Supreme National Defence Council (CSAT) on Thursday discussed the project of creating a pilot training centre in the country to operate F-16 fighter jets, which can be used by NATO members and allied countries.

Source: European Pravda

Details: The CSAT meeting discussed Romania's participation in the transatlantic project of the F-16 pilot training centre, which will be created jointly with other allies and Lockheed Martin, the manufacturing company.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Romanian pilots who operate F-16 aircraft will be trained here, and later this centre will be opened to pilots from NATO member countries and partners, in particular from Ukraine," the report says.

Details: CSAT notes that the training centre will meet the training requirements of NATO members and regional partners, "positioning Romania as a regional leader in F-16 pilot training".

Background:

At the end of June, the media reported that the countries that are part of the so-called fighter jet coalition were considering Romania as a possible location to train Ukrainian pilots to operate F-16 fighter jets.

It was expected that by July, Ukraine's partners would approve a training programme for Ukrainian pilots, engineers and technicians on F-16 fighters; the training will take place in a specially created centre in one of the European countries.

According to Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, "one of the countries" promised Ukraine to start training Ukrainians on F-16 fighter jets in June, but due to an error in calculations, this did not happen.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!