All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Romania confirmed as training ground for Ukrainians on F-16s

European PravdaThursday, 6 July 2023, 22:12

Romania's Supreme National Defence Council (CSAT) on Thursday discussed the project of creating a pilot training centre in the country to operate F-16 fighter jets, which can be used by NATO members and allied countries.

Source: European Pravda

Details: The CSAT meeting discussed Romania's participation in the transatlantic project of the F-16 pilot training centre, which will be created jointly with other allies and Lockheed Martin, the manufacturing company.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Romanian pilots who operate F-16 aircraft will be trained here, and later this centre will be opened to pilots from NATO member countries and partners, in particular from Ukraine," the report says.

Details: CSAT notes that the training centre will meet the training requirements of NATO members and regional partners, "positioning Romania as a regional leader in F-16 pilot training".

Background: 

  • At the end of June, the media reported that the countries that are part of the so-called fighter jet coalition were considering Romania as a possible location to train Ukrainian pilots to operate F-16 fighter jets. 
  • It was expected that by July, Ukraine's partners would approve a training programme for Ukrainian pilots, engineers and technicians on F-16 fighters; the training will take place in a specially created centre in one of the European countries. 
  • According to Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, "one of the countries" promised Ukraine to start training Ukrainians on F-16 fighter jets in June, but due to an error in calculations, this did not happen.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: