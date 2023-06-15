Ukraine's Defence Minister reveals details of agreements on training of Ukrainian pilots and engineers on F-16s

By July, Ukraine's partners plan to approve a training programme for Ukrainian pilots, engineers and technicians on F-16 fighters; the training will take place in a specially created centre in one of the European countries.

Source: Oleksii Reznikov, Ukraine’s Minister of Defence, during a conversation with Ukrainian journalists on Thursday 15 June, after meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group and the Ukraine-NATO Commission, reports the correspondent of European Pravda from Brussels

Details: Summing up the negotiations held at NATO headquarters, Reznikov stated that "the fighter jet coalition took place".

Quote: "I can already say this because officially the Netherlands and Denmark have confirmed their leadership in and readiness to organise and provide training for our pilots, our engineers and our technicians in learning how to operate F-16 aircraft. The United States officially supports this," the minister said.

According to Reznikov, in addition to Denmark and the Netherlands, other countries have announced their readiness to join the coalition in one way or another – some financially, some in terms of providing equipment.

According to the plans, the programme of these exercises should be prepared and approved for the NATO summit in Vilnius in July.

It is expected that a training centre equipped with simulators and the necessary equipment will be created specifically for the exercises in one of the European countries (presumably Denmark). English courses for pilots and engineers will also be held.

As for the start date of the exercises, Reznikov does not exclude the possibility that they can start before the end of July.

"In July, we will have this programme; in July, we will know the place. I see no reason not to start until the end of July," the minister said, stressing that the teams for the exercises have already been selected.

At the same time, Reznikov does not expect the allies to make an announcement on the supply of fighters directly at the Vilnius summit.

"I don't expect an announcement on jets before the summit. Before the summit, there will be an announcement about the beginning of the exercises in a specific place, as well as their participants," the minister said.

Background:

Earlier, after a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group in Brussels, Reznikov said that he had received promises from the allies to start exercises for Ukrainian pilots on Western fighters.

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said the preparation of a training plan for Ukrainian pilots has made progress, although it will still take some time.

