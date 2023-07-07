All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians kill civilians in Toretsk and Huliaipole

Friday, 7 July 2023, 10:12

Russian forces have attacked Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, killing two people in the settlements of Toretsk and Huliaipole.

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Yurii Malashko, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram  

Quote from Kyrylenko: "On 6 July, the Russians killed one resident of Donetsk Oblast, in Toretsk. Five more people were wounded during the day."

Advertisement:

Details: Malashko reported the death of a 56-year-old woman from Huliaipole as a result of a Russian attack.

The head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration added that Russian forces had conducted a total of 67 attacks on settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast over the past day. There were 20 reports of destruction of residential infrastructure facilities.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: