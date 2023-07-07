Russians kill civilians in Toretsk and Huliaipole

Russian forces have attacked Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, killing two people in the settlements of Toretsk and Huliaipole.

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Yurii Malashko, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Kyrylenko: "On 6 July, the Russians killed one resident of Donetsk Oblast, in Toretsk. Five more people were wounded during the day."

Details: Malashko reported the death of a 56-year-old woman from Huliaipole as a result of a Russian attack.

The head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration added that Russian forces had conducted a total of 67 attacks on settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast over the past day. There were 20 reports of destruction of residential infrastructure facilities.

