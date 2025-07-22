Ukraine's Air Force receives mobile complexes for servicing F-16s from Come Back Alive Foundation

The Come Back Alive Charitable Foundation, together with Office 61 and with the support of Ukrnafta, the largest Ukrainian oil company, have developed, purchased and transferred the first mobile complexes for servicing F-16 aircraft to the Ukrainian Air Force.

Source: foundation's press service

Details: These are two technical hubs for aircraft and aviation weapons and one mission planning complex. They cost almost UAH 51.4 million (US$1.2 million).

Advertisement:

The fund explained that the F-16 is one of the most complex combat machines of our time. Most countries use stationary complexes to check aircraft and equip them with ammunition. However, Ukrainian airfields are under Russian fire, so it is becoming increasingly difficult to keep aircraft safe.

Mobile complexes for servicing F-16s Photo: Come Back Alive

"Mobile complexes will solve this problem and also make it possible to reach aircraft that have made a forced manoeuvre or emergency landing, speed up the maintenance process and allow fewer people to be involved in it," the foundation explained.

What complexes are we talking about?

The mission planning complex is a command post for conducting pre-flight briefings and escorting aircraft in the near zone. It includes a module with workstations for five to seven operators, as well as a living module with everything necessary for quality rest for military personnel, including a shower, kitchen area and sleeping area.

The maintenance complex includes a workshop for preparing and testing aviation weapons, two vans for transporting and suspending ammunition to the aircraft, and one pickup truck for team transportation, daily activities, logistics of property and so on.

The fund says that the mobile complexes will make security measures more effective and simplify the process of aircraft maintenance.

"This complex meets the most essential needs of Air Force specialist employees. It takes into account the best practices of European countries in the operation of aviation weapons, in particular F-16 aircraft weapons. The need for such a complex arose due to the extensive aircraft basing system and a shortage of specialist employees. The implementation of this project will significantly increase the Air Force's ability to destroy the enemy," said a representative of Office 61.

You can find out more about the project following the link.

Background: In June, it was reported that Norway planned to provide Ukraine with 14 F-16 aircraft. Meanwhile, only six fighter jets were officially announced. The delivery dates for the unannounced F-16s were not disclosed.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!