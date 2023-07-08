Threat of Russian drone attack in five oblasts – Air Force

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has warned of the threat of the use of attack drones by the Russian occupation forces on the territory of the Kirovohrad, Cherkasy, Mykolaiv, Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram

Details: Around 02:40, the Air Force reported that there was a threat of Russia’s UAV attacks on the Kirovohrad, Cherkasy, Mykolaiv, Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

As of 02:50, an air-raid warning was in force in these oblasts.

