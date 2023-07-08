Russian forces attack Vovchansk three times overnight, injuring one person

Russian troops struck the liberated city of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast three times during the night of 7-8 July.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: The Russian occupying forces carried out artillery attacks on Vovchansk at 00:14.

A 9-storey residential building was damaged, and a 62-year-old man sustained injuries and was hospitalised.

Reports of another bombardment of Vovchansk came in at 02:05, with no injuries this time, but a private house was damaged.

Another attack at 05:00 damaged an apartment building, with no casualties.

