Russian forces attack Lyman on 8 July, leaving at least 6 people killed, 13 injured

The Russian army attacked the city of Lyman in Donetsk Oblast with multiple rocket launchers (MRLs) on the morning of 8 July, claiming the lives of at least eight people and injuring 13 more.

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Update: Later, the Ministry of Internal Affairs clarified that the death toll had risen to 8 and the number of wounded to 13.

Quote: "At least six people have been killed and five injured in the Russian terrorist attack on Lyman.

PHOTO BY DONETSK OBLAST MILITARY ADMINISTRATION

PHOTO BY DONETSK OBLAST MILITARY ADMINISTRATION

The Russians struck the town with MRLs at around 10:00, hitting a residential area. A building and a shop have been damaged."

Details: Kyrylenko said that police are working at the scene. Paramedics are providing the necessary medical care.

Update: Emergency workers extinguished the fires that started as a result of the shelling in a private residential building, an extension to a printing house and three cars.

