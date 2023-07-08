All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian forces attack Lyman on 8 July, leaving at least 6 people killed, 13 injured

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO, Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 8 July 2023, 14:36
Russian forces attack Lyman on 8 July, leaving at least 6 people killed, 13 injured

The Russian army attacked the city of Lyman in Donetsk Oblast with multiple rocket launchers (MRLs) on the morning of 8 July, claiming the lives of at least eight people and injuring 13 more.

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Update: Later, the Ministry of Internal Affairs clarified that the death toll had risen to 8 and the number of wounded to 13.

Quote: "At least six people have been killed and five injured in the Russian terrorist attack on Lyman.

Advertisement:
 
PHOTO BY DONETSK OBLAST MILITARY ADMINISTRATION
 
PHOTO BY DONETSK OBLAST MILITARY ADMINISTRATION

The Russians struck the town with MRLs at around 10:00, hitting a residential area. A building and a shop have been damaged."

Details: Kyrylenko said that police are working at the scene. Paramedics are providing the necessary medical care.

Update: Emergency workers extinguished the fires that started as a result of the shelling in a private residential building, an extension to a printing house and three cars.

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

Sounds of explosions heard in Sumy

Ukraine changes its counteroffensive tactics after heavy equipment losses – NYT

Russia's Federal Security Service claims it prevented murder of propagandist Simonyan and Sobchak

updatedWagnerites in Belarus: Ukrainian border guards track movements of Russian mercenaries

South Korean President arrives in Kyiv on an unannounced visit

Large convoy of Wagner PMC fighters arrives in Belarus

All News
Donetsk region
Roof collapses at thermal power plant in Donetsk Oblast under Russian fire, leaving 1 person dead and others injured
Russian-backed terrorists' proxy detained in Vinnytsia
Ukrainian forces advanced over one kilometre on Bakhmut front in past 24 hours
RECENT NEWS
23:31
Sounds of explosions heard in Sumy
23:17
Over 50 Russians found guilty of war crimes in Ukraine – Ukraine's Prosecutor General
22:54
UK Defence Secretary explains why he considers Russia grave threat in coming years
22:36
Air-raid warning issued on half of territory of Ukraine: cruise missile carriers take off
22:16
Explosion reported in Zaporizhzhia
21:35
Prigozhin's media group remains open, trolls remain active – FT
21:07
Lithuania provides Zelenskyy with 15-year-old but safe car at NATO summit
20:33
Society quickly mastered specifics of information flow during war – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister
19:51
Suspects in alleged "assassination attempt" on Kremlin propagandist and TV presenter are arrested amid claims they were tortured
19:11
16 high-rise buildings, medical facility and educational institutions damaged in attack on Zaporizhzhia
All News
Advertisement: