Russian forces attack Lyman on 8 July, leaving at least 6 people killed, 13 injured
The Russian army attacked the city of Lyman in Donetsk Oblast with multiple rocket launchers (MRLs) on the morning of 8 July, claiming the lives of at least eight people and injuring 13 more.
Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Update: Later, the Ministry of Internal Affairs clarified that the death toll had risen to 8 and the number of wounded to 13.
Quote: "At least six people have been killed and five injured in the Russian terrorist attack on Lyman.
The Russians struck the town with MRLs at around 10:00, hitting a residential area. A building and a shop have been damaged."
Details: Kyrylenko said that police are working at the scene. Paramedics are providing the necessary medical care.
Update: Emergency workers extinguished the fires that started as a result of the shelling in a private residential building, an extension to a printing house and three cars.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!