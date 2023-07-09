All Sections
Zelenskyy is still deciding whether to go to NATO summit, no clarity about main thing – Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister

European PravdaSunday, 9 July 2023, 17:42

Currently, there is no final decision on the participation of President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Vilnius NATO summit on 11-12 July.

Source: Olha Stefanishyn, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration in an interview with European Pravda.

"No final decisions have yet been made (on the president's visit – ed.). We don't fully understand the format of all meetings in Vilnius, but we also don't fully understand the decisions that will be physically put on the table.

In other words, we are modelling the situation: Vilnius, a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council is taking place, and the president's speech at the summit itself, on the table before the leaders are the final documents that are proposed to be admitted with the summit results. Now we don't know what will be in these documents," she said.

Stefanishyna added that the final documents will determine whether the president will attend the summit.

"We have spent all this week and previous months communicating with our allies. The president made a number of visits in person. He went to Türkiye to conduct relevant negotiations. And its role, I think, will also be decisive in the decisions that can be made concerning Sweden. This is very important. Because we do not only think about ourselves but also about our friends, let's say so. 

And the negotiations that [presidential adviser Andrii] Yermak is conducting on security guarantees are continuing. The work on the final documents continues. No decisions have been made yet," Stefanishyna added.

On 7 July, Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General, announced that Zelenskyy would take part in the NATO summit in Vilnius as part of the launch of a new format of cooperation between Ukraine and the Alliance. Stoltenberg did not specify the format of the president's participation in the meeting.

Ukraine's path to NATO will definitely become shorter – Foreign Minister on Vilnius summit

