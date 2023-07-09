All Sections
Ukraine's path to NATO will definitely become shorter – Foreign Minister on Vilnius summit

European PravdaSunday, 9 July 2023, 08:39
Ukraine's path to NATO will definitely become shorter – Foreign Minister on Vilnius summit

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said that after a series of foreign visits by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, "Ukraine's path to NATO will definitely become shorter".

Source: Kuleba on Threads

Quote: "Several important decisions for Ukraine and NATO have already been agreed upon. As a result of the summit, our path to the Alliance will definitely become shorter. And this is a very important result, which, as in many other cases, we were told would not happen, but we did it together with our closest partners."

Details: At the same time, Kuleba has said that "there is a lack of a solution that will make this path even faster – clarity on the invitation to Ukraine to join".

Quote: "For NATO, to miss this opportunity would be to give Putin a gift at a time when he needs to be pressed on all fronts. The work is ongoing. And it will continue without interruption over the weekend, until the last minute of the NATO Summit declaration in Vilnius."

Background: The day before, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that at the NATO summit in Vilnius, the leaders would adopt a package on Ukraine that would contain three main elements. However, he did not disclose the content of the future NATO decision on Ukraine's membership.

Advertisement: