All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's path to NATO will definitely become shorter – Foreign Minister on Vilnius summit

European PravdaSunday, 9 July 2023, 08:39
Ukraine's path to NATO will definitely become shorter – Foreign Minister on Vilnius summit

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said that after a series of foreign visits by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, "Ukraine's path to NATO will definitely become shorter".

Source: Kuleba on Threads

Quote: "Several important decisions for Ukraine and NATO have already been agreed upon. As a result of the summit, our path to the Alliance will definitely become shorter. And this is a very important result, which, as in many other cases, we were told would not happen, but we did it together with our closest partners."

Advertisement:

Details: At the same time, Kuleba has said that "there is a lack of a solution that will make this path even faster – clarity on the invitation to Ukraine to join".

Quote: "For NATO, to miss this opportunity would be to give Putin a gift at a time when he needs to be pressed on all fronts. The work is ongoing. And it will continue without interruption over the weekend, until the last minute of the NATO Summit declaration in Vilnius."

Background: The day before, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that at the NATO summit in Vilnius, the leaders would adopt a package on Ukraine that would contain three main elements. However, he did not disclose the content of the future NATO decision on Ukraine's membership.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: