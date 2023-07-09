Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister explains what will happen if Ukraine is not invited to join NATO during Vilnius summit

Ukraine will be forced to "reconsider [its] strategy" if it does not receive an invitation to join NATO during the Alliance’s summit in Vilnius on 11-12 July.

Source: Olha Stefanishyna, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration, in an interview with European Pravda

Details: "This will definitely require us to reconsider our strategy," Stefanishyna said after being asked whether a disappointment with decisions made in Vilnius might affect Ukraine’s resolve to join NATO.

She explained that the decision made in Vilnius will launch a number of processes either way. A failure to obtain the invitation to join NATO will shift Ukraine’s focus from membership to security guarantees.

Advertisement:

Quote from Stefanishyna: "The exact decision made in Vilnius will launch a large number of processes related to strategic planning, defence aid, defence planning, questions related to the transformation of [Ukraine’s] security and defence sector, priorities in cooperation with allies, and the content of security guarantees.

If the decision concerning Ukraine's NATO membership is not made in Vilnius or is delayed, it means that security guarantees become the priority. The focus will shift."

Details: Stefanishyna also stressed that NATO membership was "the cheapest security guarantee for Ukraine".

Quote from Stefanishyna: "It is a kind of outsourcing of political responsibility for everything that will happen after the war. Because there is an entire agency responsible for mutual compatibility, cooperation, training, and professional development.

Ukraine's NATO membership is more than a security guarantee; it will also ease the political responsibility of each leader making decisions about giving aid to Ukraine during the war. These are really obvious facts for us, so we find the discussions that involve absolutely ridiculous arguments about Russia particularly frustrating."

Details: Stefanishyna said she was convinced Ukraine would join NATO whether it receives an invitation to do so during the NATO summit in Vilnius or not.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!