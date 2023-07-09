All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister explains what will happen if Ukraine is not invited to join NATO during Vilnius summit

European PravdaSunday, 9 July 2023, 18:08

Ukraine will be forced to "reconsider [its] strategy" if it does not receive an invitation to join NATO during the Alliance’s summit in Vilnius on 11-12 July.

Source: Olha Stefanishyna, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration, in an interview with European Pravda

Details: "This will definitely require us to reconsider our strategy," Stefanishyna said after being asked whether a disappointment with decisions made in Vilnius might affect Ukraine’s resolve to join NATO.

She explained that the decision made in Vilnius will launch a number of processes either way. A failure to obtain the invitation to join NATO will shift Ukraine’s focus from membership to security guarantees.

Advertisement:

Quote from Stefanishyna: "The exact decision made in Vilnius will launch a large number of processes related to strategic planning, defence aid, defence planning, questions related to the transformation of [Ukraine’s] security and defence sector, priorities in cooperation with allies, and the content of security guarantees.

If the decision concerning Ukraine's NATO membership is not made in Vilnius or is delayed, it means that security guarantees become the priority. The focus will shift."

Details: Stefanishyna also stressed that NATO membership was "the cheapest security guarantee for Ukraine".

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

Quote from Stefanishyna: "It is a kind of outsourcing of political responsibility for everything that will happen after the war. Because there is an entire agency responsible for mutual compatibility, cooperation, training, and professional development.

Ukraine's NATO membership is more than a security guarantee; it will also ease the political responsibility of each leader making decisions about giving aid to Ukraine during the war. These are really obvious facts for us, so we find the discussions that involve absolutely ridiculous arguments about Russia particularly frustrating."

Details: Stefanishyna said she was convinced Ukraine would join NATO whether it receives an invitation to do so during the NATO summit in Vilnius or not.

Zelenskyy is still deciding whether to go to NATO summit, no clarity about main thing – Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Sounds of explosions heard in Sumy

Ukraine changes its counteroffensive tactics after heavy equipment losses – NYT

Russia's Federal Security Service claims it prevented murder of propagandist Simonyan and Sobchak

updatedWagnerites in Belarus: Ukrainian border guards track movements of Russian mercenaries

South Korean President arrives in Kyiv on an unannounced visit

Large convoy of Wagner PMC fighters arrives in Belarus

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:31
Sounds of explosions heard in Sumy
23:17
Over 50 Russians found guilty of war crimes in Ukraine – Ukraine's Prosecutor General
22:54
UK Defence Secretary explains why he considers Russia grave threat in coming years
22:36
Air-raid warning issued on half of territory of Ukraine: cruise missile carriers take off
22:16
Explosion reported in Zaporizhzhia
21:35
Prigozhin's media group remains open, trolls remain active – FT
21:07
Lithuania provides Zelenskyy with 15-year-old but safe car at NATO summit
20:33
Society quickly mastered specifics of information flow during war – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister
19:51
Suspects in alleged "assassination attempt" on Kremlin propagandist and TV presenter are arrested amid claims they were tortured
19:11
16 high-rise buildings, medical facility and educational institutions damaged in attack on Zaporizhzhia
All News
Advertisement: