The Ukrainian women's national volleyball team won the European Golden League for the second time in history, winning the second leg of the final against Sweden.

Details: Ivan Pietkov's team reached the final of the current European Golden League – the first place in the group. In the first round of the play-offs, the Blue-yellows [Ukrainian team] defeated Czechia with a total score of 6:1 and met in the fight for the trophy with the Swedish team. Thanks to this result, Ukraine qualified for the Contenders' Cup, a qualifying tournament for the League of Nations.

The first match of the final confrontation was won by Ukrainian volleyball players with a score of 3:0. Therefore, to win the tournament, the Ukrainian national team had to win at least two sets.

In the final, at the beginning of the first game, the Ukrainian volleyball players let their opponents score four points, but later restored the balance – 9:9. With a tight fight, the Ukrainian national team took the lead and by the end of the set, the difference in favour of the Blue-yellows was eight points.

The second set of the match was held without a clear advantage of one of the teams. At the end of the game, the Ukrainian volleyball players were able to make a decisive breakthrough and won the set. Thanks to this result, Ukraine guaranteed itself victory in the tournament and the second trophy of the European Golden League.

In the third set, the Ukrainian national team actually fought for points in the FIVB standings. At the end of the game, the Ukrainian volleyball players failed to realise four set goals and the match went into a tie-break. In the end, the Ukrainians won the game with a score of 32:30 and beat Sweden for the second time in three sets.

Thus, the Ukrainian women's national volleyball team won the European Golden League for the second time in its history. This first happened in 2017.

Thanks to the second victory over Sweden in the second leg of the European Golden League, Ukraine surpasses France in the FIVB team ranking and takes 20th place on the women's national team standings.

