All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


The Ukrainian women's national volleyball team won the European Golden League for the second time in history

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 9 July 2023, 21:44
The Ukrainian women's national volleyball team won the European Golden League for the second time in history
Ukrainian women's national volleyball team. Photo by CEV

The Ukrainian women's national volleyball team won the European Golden League for the second time in history, winning the second leg of the final against Sweden.

Source: Suspilne Sport

Details: Ivan Pietkov's team reached the final of the current European Golden League – the first place in the group. In the first round of the play-offs, the Blue-yellows [Ukrainian team] defeated Czechia with a total score of 6:1 and met in the fight for the trophy with the Swedish team. Thanks to this result, Ukraine qualified for the Contenders' Cup, a qualifying tournament for the League of Nations.

Advertisement:

The first match of the final confrontation was won by Ukrainian volleyball players with a score of 3:0. Therefore, to win the tournament, the Ukrainian national team had to win at least two sets.

In the final, at the beginning of the first game, the Ukrainian volleyball players let their opponents score four points, but later restored the balance – 9:9. With a tight fight, the Ukrainian national team took the lead and by the end of the set, the difference in favour of the Blue-yellows was eight points.

The second set of the match was held without a clear advantage of one of the teams. At the end of the game, the Ukrainian volleyball players were able to make a decisive breakthrough and won the set. Thanks to this result, Ukraine guaranteed itself victory in the tournament and the second trophy of the European Golden League.

In the third set, the Ukrainian national team actually fought for points in the FIVB standings. At the end of the game, the Ukrainian volleyball players failed to realise four set goals and the match went into a tie-break. In the end, the Ukrainians won the game with a score of 32:30 and beat Sweden for the second time in three sets.

Thus, the Ukrainian women's national volleyball team won the European Golden League for the second time in its history. This first happened in 2017.

Thanks to the second victory over Sweden in the second leg of the European Golden League, Ukraine surpasses France in the FIVB team ranking and takes 20th place on the women's national team standings.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: