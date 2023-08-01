Russian forces attack Sumy Oblast 28 times in one day

Russian occupiers attacked Sumy Oblast 28 times on 31 July. A total of 164 explosions were recorded, and 17 settlements in 8 hromadas came under fire [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Details: Krasnopillia hromada was fired on from mortars (18 explosions), self-propelled guns (4 explosions), and seven unguided air-launched rockets fired from a helicopter.

Bilopillia hromada was hit using mortars (26 explosions), artillery (4 explosions), tubed artillery (21 explosions), and a grenade launcher (10 explosions).

Yunakivka hromada was hit by tubed artillery (8 explosions).

Mortar fire (11 explosions) was recorded in Znob-Novhorodske hromada.

Seredyna-Buda hromada was attacked using tubed artillery (3 explosions), a grenade launcher (5 explosions), and mortars (4 explosions). The roof of a private grain store and the backyard of a house were damaged.

Velyka Pysarivka hromada came under mortar fire (33 explosions). One person was wounded, four houses were damaged.

Russian forces fired from multiple-launch rocket systems on Nova Sloboda hromada (2 explosions), and they fired unguided air-launched rockets from a helicopter, causing damage to a house.

Mortar fire (7 explosions) hit Khotin hromada.

