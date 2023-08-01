All Sections
9 military enlistment offices set on fire in Russia in one day

Tetiana LozovenkoTuesday, 1 August 2023, 10:50
9 military enlistment offices set on fire in Russia in one day
MOBILIZATION IN RUSSIA. stockpoto: RIA NOVOSTI

Nine military enlistment offices have been set on fire in Russia ove the past 24 hours.

Source: Baza, a Russian Telegram channel

Details: Baza stated that attempts to set military enlistment offices on fire have been recorded in the cities of Mozhaysk and Podolsk in Moscow Oblast, Rososh in Voronezh Oblast, Kazan, Omsk, St Petersburg and Kaluga, and Verkhnouralsk and Kopeysk in Chelyabinsk Oblast. Almost all of the arsonists said they had received calls from fraudsters, as Baza reports.

For example, on the night of 31 July-1 August, a 54-year-old employee of the Chelyabinsk steel construction plant was arrested for attempting to set fire to a military enlistment office in Kopeysk. She threw a Molotov cocktail into the medical office of the military enlistment office.

Two hours later, there was an attempt to set fire to a military enlistment office in Verkhnouralsk. A 34-year-old local woman was arrested at the scene.

Another military enlistment office was set on fire in Kaluga. There, a 78-year-old pensioner was detained for attempted arson.

Background:

