Russians try to repel their positions near Klishchiivka – General Staff report

STOCK PHOTO FROM GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

On the Bakhmut front, the Russians have tried to reclaim their lost position near Klishchiivka, Donetsk Oblast.

Source: General Staff report

Quote: "On the Bakhmut front, the Russians made unsuccessful attempts to reclaim the lost position north and west of Klishchiivka, Donetsk Oblast. More than ten settlements were affected by Russian artillery attacks, including Bohdanivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske and Bila Hora in Donetsk Oblast."

Details: During the day, about 26 combat clashes took place. It is also reported that on the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled attacks of Russian troops in the Avdiivka area.

Advertisement:

At the same time, the defence forces of Ukraine continue to conduct offensive operations on the Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts, gaining a foothold on the reclaimed territories, and carrying out counter-battery warfare measures.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!