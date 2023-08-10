All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Air defence downs Russian drones in Kyiv Oblast

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 10 August 2023, 01:59
Air defence downs Russian drones in Kyiv Oblast
AN AIR DEFENCE SYSTEM. PHOTO: AFP GETTY IMAGES

Russian drones have been detected in Kyiv Oblast, and air defence forces are responding in the region.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram 

Quote: "Movement of enemy UAVs has been detected! Air defence forces are responding in the oblast.

Please observe information hygiene: do not take any pictures or film the work of our defenders."

Details: The Kyiv Oblast Military Administration urged residents of the oblast to stay in shelters until the all-clear was given.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: