Air defence downs Russian drones in Kyiv Oblast

Russian drones have been detected in Kyiv Oblast, and air defence forces are responding in the region.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "Movement of enemy UAVs has been detected! Air defence forces are responding in the oblast.

Please observe information hygiene: do not take any pictures or film the work of our defenders."

Details: The Kyiv Oblast Military Administration urged residents of the oblast to stay in shelters until the all-clear was given.

