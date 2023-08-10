All Sections
Russians in Ukraine's south cannot cope with huge number of wounded

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 10 August 2023, 04:58
Russians in Ukraine's south cannot cope with huge number of wounded
The Russian occupiers are using civilian medical facilities in Ukraine's occupied south as they have a large number of wounded soldiers.

Source: Ukraine's National Resistance Center

Quote: "The enemy is using healthcare facilities in the temporarily occupied territories (TOT – ed.) of Ukraine's south to provide medical care to wounded soldiers of the Russian occupation forces. 

The wounded occupants mostly stay in central district hospitals until they fully or partially recover, after which they are transferred to a medical facility in the TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea or the territory of the Russian Federation."

Details: The National Resistance Center said that hospitals treating wounded Russian soldiers are providing almost no services to the civilian population.

"The occupiers allow a limited number of residents to be treated to use them as cover," the National Resistance Center reported.

Advertisement: