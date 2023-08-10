Ukraine's Defence Minister shows new armoured vehicles supplied by Canada

Oleksii Reznikov, Minister of Defence of Ukraine, has shown off the new Senator armoured vehicles that Ukraine received from Canada.

Details: Reznikov thanked his Canadian counterparts Anita Anand and Bill Blair and the people of Canada for the Senator armoured vehicles from the Canadian manufacturer Roshel on his Twitter account.

Quote: "These armoured vehicles aid in the protection of our troops during combat missions. They will save thousands of lives of our soldiers. Because, after all, it is the people who can win this war."

More details: He said he was pleased that Canada and Ukraine share the same views on the situation on the battlefield.

The decision to purchase an additional 200 such armoured vehicles for Ukraine was announced in January, and 8 vehicles arrived in May, as stated on the government's website. The transfer of the remaining vehicles is "in progress".

The Roshel Senator is a manoeuvrable armoured vehicle that can be adapted for a variety of tasks and is considered to be a very high-quality vehicle. It can be used to move personnel, mount weapons and evacuate the wounded.

Background: In July, Canada announced new sanctions against individuals and entities in connection with Russia's war against Ukraine.

Also in July, Canada announced the launch of a new permanent residency programme for Ukrainian refugees.

