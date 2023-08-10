Combat medic destroys Russian invaders' drone during evacuation of wounded

A medic from the Burevii Brigade shot down a Russian drone while evacuating a wounded man from the battlefield.

Source: National Guard of Ukraine

"A medic who with three accurate shots downs an enemy FPV kamikaze drone flying directly at his car, that sounds almost like a fantastic story. But this really happened during a routine evacuation of a wounded man in the combat zone in the east of our country," the National Guard said.

The wounded man says it was his first day at work. His left arm was shot.

In the video, the doctor notes that it happened near Kreminna. The footage shows a downed drone smoking a few metres from the trench.

The military added that destroying a kamikaze drone is a rather difficult task because of its high speed and small size.

Previously: Many specialists who were not involved in military affairs have joined the country's defence. For example, the soldier with the call sign Lialia was a painter before the full-scale invasion.

