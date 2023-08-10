All Sections
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry confirms woman bitten by shark in New York is Ukrainian

Thursday, 10 August 2023, 13:24

A shark has attacked a person in New York for the first time in many years.

Details: The woman is in severe but stable condition, says The New York Times.

Media reports indicate that Tetiana Koltuniuk, 65, was the victim of the attack.

Oleh Nikolenko, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, confirmed this information to BBC Ukraine.

"The victim's Ukrainian citizenship has been confirmed. The consuls have contacted the healthcare facility in order to obtain information on her current condition and are also establishing contact with the woman's relatives," Nikolenko said.

The shark bit Tetiana in the left leg while she was swimming near Rockaway Beach on 59th Street. The victim was swimming alone when rescuers heard her screaming for help.

This is the first time a shark has attacked a human in this area in decades.

Photo: Whitepointer/Depositphotos

The emergency rescuers pulled the victim out of the water and provided first aid before taking her to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in critical condition.

Her condition was assessed as "critical but stable" on 8 August, the police said.

This was the most severe shark attack in New York waters since at least the 1950s, Gavin Naylor of Florida State University told AP.

The bite marks suggest it was likely a young white shark, but it could have been a bull or sand shark.

Background: Earlier, a petition was initiated in Kyiv to erect a monument to the shark that attacked a Russian in Egypt.

