Fire breaks out at Belarus' Mazyr refinery, week after Ukraine's Security Service warning

"Economichna Pravda"Thursday, 10 August 2023, 15:41

A flare fire occurred at the Mazyr Oil Refinery in Belarus.

Source: the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Belarus

The fire occurred at the gasoline production unit of the Mazyr Oil Refinery. Firefighters promptly extinguished the fire.

Quote: "Rescue workers extinguished the flare fire from the valve of a gasoline production unit on the territory of the Mazyr Oil Refinery company in the city of Mazyr, Homiel Oblast. There were no casualties," the message reads.

The cause of the fire is being established.

Background: On 4 August, the Security Service of Ukraine warned that a subversive intelligence group of Russian military personnel, who are in Belarus under the guise of Wagner fighters, is preparing a provocation at the Mazyr Oil Refinery to draw Belarus into the full-scale war.

The Security Service of Ukraine has received intelligence that indicates the Russians are preparing a large-scale provocation "under a false flag".

Security Service employees received information about a planned terrorist attack in Belarus from several sources. In particular, from the testimony of a serviceman of the Russian Armed Forces who Ukrainian defenders took prisoner.

