All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Fire breaks out at Belarus' Mazyr refinery, week after Ukraine's Security Service warning

"Economichna Pravda"Thursday, 10 August 2023, 15:41

A flare fire occurred at the Mazyr Oil Refinery in Belarus.

Source: the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Belarus

The fire occurred at the gasoline production unit of the Mazyr Oil Refinery. Firefighters promptly extinguished the fire.

Quote: "Rescue workers extinguished the flare fire from the valve of a gasoline production unit on the territory of the Mazyr Oil Refinery company in the city of Mazyr, Homiel Oblast. There were no casualties," the message reads.

The cause of the fire is being established.

Background: On 4 August, the Security Service of Ukraine warned that a subversive intelligence group of Russian military personnel, who are in Belarus under the guise of Wagner fighters, is preparing a provocation at the Mazyr Oil Refinery to draw Belarus into the full-scale war.

The Security Service of Ukraine has received intelligence that indicates the Russians are preparing a large-scale provocation "under a false flag".

Security Service employees received information about a planned terrorist attack in Belarus from several sources. In particular, from the testimony of a serviceman of the Russian Armed Forces who Ukrainian defenders took prisoner.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: