Ukraine has not yet confiscated 88 commercial companies that directly or indirectly belong to 25 Russian oligarchs cooperating with the Russian military-industrial complex.

Source: This was reported by the Trap Aggressor project from the State Watch think tank.

Details: One of the largest business owners in Ukraine is the Russian oligarch Mikhail Fridman. Despite the nationalisation of his Sense Bank, at this moment Fridman directly or indirectly owns shares in the ownership structure of the Kyivstar mobile operator, water production companies Morshynska and Myrhorodska, Alfa Insurance company, and others.

Numerous journalistic investigations prove that the companies of the Russian Alfa group, owned by Mikhail Fridman, financed Russian military factories, and also provided insurance services for the Russian National Guard.

Russian oligarch Alexei Mordashov owns TUI travel agency and Severstal Distribution in Ukraine. Mordashov’s Russian corporation Severstal supplied over ten grades of steel to Russian military-industrial plants.

Greek-Russian businessman Ivan Savvidis owns Pentopak plastic production company and Atlantis-Pak Ukraina trade company in Ukraine, which were previously arrested and transferred to the Asset Recovery and Management Agency. Savvidis’ Greeks of Russia federation transferred off-road vehicles and generators to the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic.

Vagit Alekperov, Alisher Usmanov, Yuriy Kovalchuk, etc. also have businesses in Ukraine that were not seized by the authorities.

In general, according to analysts, large Russian businessmen still own at least 88 companies in Ukraine in the fields of energy, logistics, industry, hotel businesses and others.

The appeal case on the claim of Ukraine’s Ministry of Justice to the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine to seize the Ukrainian assets of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska is being delayed: the court postponed the next meeting, allegedly under the pretext of a cyber attack, which in reality did not occur.

